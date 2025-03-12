Keybank National Association OH Acquires 383 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

