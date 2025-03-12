Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 12,442 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on AES shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

