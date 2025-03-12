Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 140,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after acquiring an additional 868,748 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 92,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,077,000 after acquiring an additional 329,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.