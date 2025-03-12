Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

