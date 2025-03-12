Keybank National Association OH Has $231,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edison International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,638,000 after buying an additional 1,741,835 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,877,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Edison International by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 343,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 291,619 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Edison International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 398,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

