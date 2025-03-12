Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,251 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in MP Materials by 35.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

