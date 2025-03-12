Keybank National Association OH Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IYY stock opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $120.56 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

