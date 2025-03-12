Keynote Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keynote Financial Services LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Onefund LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

