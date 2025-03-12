Lake Street Capital Has Lowered Expectations for ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Stock Price

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LFWD. Laidlaw began coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.73.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 77.21%. Research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $1,282,431.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,049,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,084.80. This trade represents a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.