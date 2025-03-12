Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $209.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $208.57 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 347,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

