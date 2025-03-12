LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LJI Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.