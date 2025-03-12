Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

NYSE:LOW opened at $232.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,842,954,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $314,435,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

