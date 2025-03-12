Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,731,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,624,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,715,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,074,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,694,000 after acquiring an additional 899,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 528,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

