Mizuho Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,100.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,114.24.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $810.27 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,006.72 and a 200-day moving average of $985.52. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

