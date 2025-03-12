M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,295 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Get Our Latest Report on WRB

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.