M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,906 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 235.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 74.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CAVA opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.05. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.24 and a beta of 3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,527,657.42. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $84,336.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,039.68. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

