M&T Bank Corp Acquires 404 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,278,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,140,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,278,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

In other Silgan news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

