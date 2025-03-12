M&T Bank Corp Acquires 440 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

