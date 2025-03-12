M&T Bank Corp Acquires 495 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.43. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

