M&T Bank Corp Acquires 800 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 804,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,231,000 after purchasing an additional 675,053 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,452,000 after acquiring an additional 411,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 745,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 756,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 218,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.94.

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 3.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

