M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

