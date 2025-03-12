M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $9,230,398.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,545.54. The trade was a 97.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock valued at $142,455,378. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.