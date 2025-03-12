M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,112 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

