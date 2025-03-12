M&T Bank Corp Buys 190 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in F5 by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $313.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.94.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

