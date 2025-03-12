M&T Bank Corp Buys 23 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Watsco by 57.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $506.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.76. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.88 and a 52 week high of $571.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

