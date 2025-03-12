M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE JLL opened at $246.20 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.28 and a 200-day moving average of $264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.