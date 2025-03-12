M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,688,000 after purchasing an additional 176,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,541,000 after purchasing an additional 127,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,972,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after purchasing an additional 611,209 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

