M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,314,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after purchasing an additional 187,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,534,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,505,000 after buying an additional 163,370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after buying an additional 126,612 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,542,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

