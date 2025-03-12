M&T Bank Corp Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $53.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

