M&T Bank Corp Has $1.04 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.