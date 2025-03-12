M&T Bank Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,218,000 after purchasing an additional 749,003 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,129,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

