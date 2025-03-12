M&T Bank Corp Has $1 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 60.3% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 230.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,480,000 after buying an additional 1,501,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $219.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $112.40.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Further Reading

