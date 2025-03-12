M&T Bank Corp Has $815,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 134,318 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,230,000 after buying an additional 167,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 30,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at $753,355.70. This trade represents a 197.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,100. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.