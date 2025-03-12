M&T Bank Corp Has $819,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 358.9% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 156.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 83,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 51,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 2,325 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $149,683.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,109.20. The trade was a 10.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. This represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,618 shares of company stock valued at $11,974,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $78.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

