M&T Bank Corp Has $946,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,986,000 after acquiring an additional 65,870 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 922,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 293,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

