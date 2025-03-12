M&T Bank Corp Has $956,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,832,000. Finally, Silphium Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $121.25.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Bank of America increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

