M&T Bank Corp Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,743,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1,569.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,000.

FOXF stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

