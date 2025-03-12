M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $248,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

