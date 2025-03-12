M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.12% of Angi worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,729,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 84,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 83,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Angi by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 72,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Angi from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

Shares of ANGI opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $780.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

