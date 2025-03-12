M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $40,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

