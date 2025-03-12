M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 17.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $525.67.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $469.68 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.04 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.29 and a 200 day moving average of $501.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.