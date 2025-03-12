M&T Bank Corp Purchases 12,528 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

