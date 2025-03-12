M&T Bank Corp Purchases 14,097 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.14% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $546.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.25. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 24,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $204,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,205.44. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,278.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,214.20. This represents a 15.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,361 shares of company stock worth $350,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

