M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,520 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Natera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,142 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,063.20. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $859,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,600,516.72. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,946 shares of company stock worth $47,212,702 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

