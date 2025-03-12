M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,448 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,504,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,377,000 after acquiring an additional 153,491 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Astera Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 47,569 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Astera Labs by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at $210,675,659.05. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,292.26. The trade was a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,990 shares of company stock worth $50,242,702 in the last 90 days.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

