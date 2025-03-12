M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,122 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 733,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 417,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 461,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 3.30. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.