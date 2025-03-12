M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,540 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 28.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unity Software by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $5,653,181.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,161,809 shares in the company, valued at $75,630,471.28. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 31,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $806,048.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,426.66. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,537 shares of company stock worth $20,839,722 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

NYSE:U opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

