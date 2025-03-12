M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 62.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.33%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

