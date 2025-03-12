M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 109,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

