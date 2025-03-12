M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.